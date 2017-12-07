Your donations make it possible for volunteers to repair and rebuild homes damaged by disaster.

MDS volunteers are responding to damage caused by Hurricanes Michael and Florence. Volunteers are also rebuilding homes destroyed by wildfires in California and British Columbia.

Last year, more than 1,500 volunteers answered the call to serve in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in response to the 2017 hurricanes. Their hard work has resulted in the clean-up, repair or rebuilding of more than 600 homes and properties. Our work continues in these communities and we are prepared to be there for the long haul.

The average cost to support a volunteer is $40 a day. With your support, MDS can provide volunteers with dormitory-style lodging, home-cooked meals, tools, equipment and transportation from a work camp to a house recovery project.