Your donations make it possible for volunteers to repair and rebuild homes damaged by disaster.
MDS volunteers are responding to damage caused by Hurricanes Michael and Florence. Volunteers are also rebuilding homes destroyed by wildfires in California and British Columbia.
Last year, more than 1,500 volunteers answered the call to serve in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in response to the 2017 hurricanes. Their hard work has resulted in the clean-up, repair or rebuilding of more than 600 homes and properties. Our work continues in these communities and we are prepared to be there for the long haul.
The average cost to support a volunteer is $40 a day. With your support, MDS can provide volunteers with dormitory-style lodging, home-cooked meals, tools, equipment and transportation from a work camp to a house recovery project.
Help MDS build homes after a June 2015 storm destroyed many homes on the Pine Ridge reservation.
MDS continues to repair and rebuild homes in cooperation with the Mennonite churches in Puerto. Rico.
Help volunteers repair and rebuild homes in and around Bloomington and La Grange, Texas.
U.S. residents can mail gifts to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or you can donate online.
Canadian residents can mail gifts to Mennonite Disaster Service, 200-600 Shaftesbury Blvd., Winnipeg, MB, R3P 2J1 Canada or you can donate online.
Through the MDS Legacy Fund, you can support under-funded long-term disaster response projects. Often these are the “quiet disasters” – those events that have not received widespread attention or support.
You can designate a gift of any size to the MDS Legacy Fund, at any time.
Ask MDS partners with Everence (Mennonite Church), Mennonite Brethren Foundation, and the Brethren in Christ Foundation to help you explore the planned giving options that are right for your situation.
Through gift planning, you can provide future support for MDS, while also giving you and your loved ones financial flexibility, potential tax benefits and even income for life.
For more information, contact Kevin King, Executive Director at kking@mds.mennonite.net, (717) 735-3536.
Your gifts help MDS keep commitments to repair and rebuild homes. Because of you, MDS can say to a disaster survivor, “Yes, your house will be completed before we leave your community.”
Your gifts help cover volunteer costs,including dormitory-style lodging, home-cooked meals, tools, equipment and transportation from a work camp to a house recovery project. Your gift may be used to purchase building materials and supplies, as needed to keep a house recovery project moving quickly toward completion.
Gifts designated to a specific disaster are used for that specific location. MDS operations costs are covered through general contributions, specific gifts and grants given for administrative costs. In recent years, MDS overall administrative overhead is 11.7%.
MDS is a 501 (C)(3) and all donations are tax deductible. MDS receipts all donations regardless of amount.
MDS is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance accredited charity and has met all 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.
All donor information is confidential. No information is shared or disseminated to any company, agency or individual.
Information provided through this website is confidential. All credit card information is secure and is not retained beyond the time of credit card processing.